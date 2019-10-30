Image caption Campaigners have already marched through the site in protest at the possible move

Campaigners have said they will fight a proposal to build a dam in an area of ancient woodland.

They claim it would destroy Cwm George and Casehill woods near Dinas Powys, Vale of Glamorgan, and argue there are alternative flood prevention schemes.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) warned hundreds of homes were at risk of flooding and there was no preferred option for how to protect them.

It said it would consult with residents before a final decision is made.

NRW added the dam would be the size of a football pitch and result in the loss of 350 sq m (3,767 sq ft) of irreplaceable ancient woodland.

However, it added building it on the natural flood plain would be an effective solution for protecting homes downstream.

"There is no preferred solution," said Tim England, from Natural Resources Wales.

"We want to work with the community that's impacted by the schemes that we implement to make sure they are informing the decisions that we make.

"There's no easy decision. Every option we look at will have some local impact."

Image caption NRW will hold a consultation next month

Hundreds of campaigners have already marched through the site in protest at the possible move.

Cathy Farr, from Save Dinas Woods, said: "This is a loved site. People come here, they bring their children, they bring their grandchildren.

"It's too precious to be destroyed when there are other options."

And Chris Matts, from Woodland Trust, said 50,000 people walk through the parks each year.

He added: "This woodland has been here in one way or another since the Ice Age - an area of ancient woodland.

"Across the UK there's only about 2% of that resource left so it's a really small amount and you can't replace it."

NRW will hold a consultation next month and hope to go through the planning process in early 2020.