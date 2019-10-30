Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jason Ferrell murdered Sammy-Lee Lodwig in April

A man who said he had no memory of stabbing his girlfriend to death but accepts he killed her after finding himself covered in blood has been found guilty of her murder.

Sammy-Lee Lodwig, 22, died at Jason Farrell's home on Carlton Terrace in Swansea on 23 April.

The 49-year-old had admitted manslaughter but denied murder.

He told Swansea Crown Court he had been "confused" after taking drugs.