Image copyright Mike Searle | Geograph Image caption Flint was one of the first castles to be built in Wales by Edward I

A 9m tall (29ft) circular sculpture is set to be created next to Flint Castle after a previous design prompted controversy.

A planned iron ring sculpture was scrapped in 2017 amid claims it symbolised the oppression of Welsh people, although not everyone agreed.

The artwork is by Bristol-based sculptor Rich White who won a £62,500 contract to design a new sculpture.

He said it would celebrate the lives of those who created the castle.

Flint was one of the first castles to be built in Wales by Edward I and its construction began in 1277.

The original sculpture was abandoned following a petition, which included claims from critics that it celebrated the conquest of Wales, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright Rich White Image caption Artist impression of Rich White's sculpture which stands 9m high

The new design will form part of the Flint Foreshore Regeneration Project, a community "hub" including football, rugby and social club facilities, a visitor centre and a lifeboat station.

Arts consultancy firm Addo and Flintshire council, which is overseeing the project with Cadw, the historic monuments agency for Wales, launched a search for an alternative design.

Mr White's design, which is made up of 300 vertical columns arranged across 12m, was selected from a shortlist.

"My intention with this sculpture is to celebrate the labourers and craftsmen who, some willingly and some forcibly, built Flint Castle and, by extension, were responsible for the creation and growth of Flint as a town," he said.