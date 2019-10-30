Lauren Griffiths death: Wrexham man charged with murder
- 30 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found at her flat six months ago.
The body of 21-year-old Lauren Griffiths was discovered at the property in Glynrhondda Street in Cathays, Cardiff, on 30 April.
Madog Llewellyn Rowlands, 22, from Wrexham, has been charged with her murder and will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Ms Griffiths was described as a "ray of sunshine" by her family