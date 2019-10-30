Image copyright Family photo Image caption Lauren Griffiths was described as a "ray of sunshine" by her family

A man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found at her flat six months ago.

The body of 21-year-old Lauren Griffiths was discovered at the property in Glynrhondda Street in Cathays, Cardiff, on 30 April.

Madog Llewellyn Rowlands, 22, from Wrexham, has been charged with her murder and will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Ms Griffiths was described as a "ray of sunshine" by her family