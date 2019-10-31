Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Peter Connelly's wife Denis said he suffered a "cruel" death

An eight-hour delay in admitting a man to hospital before he died was "unacceptable", an inquest has heard.

Peter Connelly, from Fairbourne, Gwynedd, died in February 2018 the day after being taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with acute pancreatitis.

Dr Kate Clark, from Betsi Cadwaladr health board (BCHUB), said the length of time Mr Connelly spent in the ambulance was "unacceptable".

But she told the inquest at Ruthin improvements have been made.

Image copyright Google Image caption The inquest is being heard by coroner John Gittins at Ruthin County Hall

Mr Connelly, aged 70, died from multiple organ failure as a result of acute pancreatitis on 20 February 2018.

He waited outside the hospital in an ambulance from 14:15 GMT until 22:00 on the evening before his death, due to pressures in the A&E department.

In February 2018, 1,600 ambulance hours were lost to crews queuing outside the emergency department at Wrexham Maelor. But the inquest heard this had reduced to 400 by September 2018.

Louise Platt, the assistant director of operations for the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST) said measures such as the introduction of advanced paramedic practitioners had helped the problem.

Dr Clark, medical director for secondary care for BCHUB, said improvements had been made at Wrexham Maelor and ambulance handover times were improving.

An independent expert, Prof Solomon Almond, said that having reviewed the evidence he felt that though the delay in the ambulance was "unacceptable", on the balance of probability it was not likely to have affected the outcome.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Peter Connelly died of an "aggressive example of an aggressive illness"

He said Mr Connelly had experienced "an aggressive example of an aggressive illness".

The Chief Executives of BCUHB and WAST are due to give evidence on Thursday afternoon.

The inquest continues.