A Met Office weather warning for strong wind has been issued for parts of Wales on Saturday, with disruption possible.

It comes after a yellow warning for heavy rain was put in place on Thursday for all counties in Wales, except Anglesey and Monmouthshire.

The wind warning comes into effect at 04:00 GMT on Saturday and lasts until 16:00.

The warning affects all southern counties and could cause delays to road, sea and rail travel.

Meanwhile a warning for heavy rain, which could cause flooding or power cuts, is in place from 06:00 to 22:00 on Saturday.

North Wales Police has said there is major flooding on Croesnewydd Road in Wrexham, which services both Wrexham Glyndwr University and Wrexham Maelor Hospital.