Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Carla Williams spat in the mouths of a policeman and security officer

A mother of three who carried out a week-long "mini crime-wave" after her relationship ended has been jailed.

Carla Williams, 35, from Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy, was "crying out for help", Caernarfon Crown Court heard.

She pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal damage, two of having an offensive weapon, two of assaulting emergency workers, two of using threatening behaviour and two of shoplifting.

She was sentenced to 16 months.

The court heard Williams carried out the 12 offences over a period of a week from 14 September.

During this time she smashed the door of a Llandudno hotel with a hammer, and broke a window panel of a Llandudno home before "terrifying" the two women who lived there. She also smashed a window at the Llandudno home of a 70-year-old woman and her vulnerable son and used a hammer to damage a curtain rail at another nearby house.

She also stole from a shop in Colwyn Bay and after claiming to have a knife, spat in the mouths of a policeman and security officer who both had to go to hospital for checks.

During this period she was twice arrested and released on bail before being arrested for the third and final time on 21 September.

Sentencing Williams, Judge Niclas Parry said: "Over a period of seven days you committed a remarkable 12 offences which amounted to a mini crime-wave.

"It's time the public get a proper rest from you."

Sion ap Mihangel, defending, said Williams had turned to alcohol after her relationship of 11 years ended earlier this year.

"She is a mother of three, an individual crying out for help and some form of medical assistance," he added.