Image copyright Geograph/Peter Trimming Image caption Teenagers from Welshpool (pictured) and Newtown had been planning to fight, police said

Schools and parents have been thanked by police after they worked together to prevent students' plans to fight.

"Concerning" plans emerged in October of a mass fight in Welshpool and Newtown in Powys.

Dyfed-Powys Police released a statement at the time warning students they knew about the plans. The force asked parents to help prevent the disorder.

Insp Matthew Price said the way schools and parents "have come together to tackle the problem has been great".

The force said it was tipped off about the plans by a "number of sources".

"It's because of this close working we haven't experienced any fighting in our towns," Insp Price added.

"There's no justifying this type of behaviour, and we're keen to stamp it out."