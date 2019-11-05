Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Christopher Gadd died outside the Sainsbury's supermarket in Pontllanfraith, Caerphilly county, on 4 March

A learner driver accused of killing a man following an argument in a car park has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Timothy Higgins, 22, of Blackwood, had denied deliberately swerving to hit Christopher Gadd, 48, in Sainsbury's car park in Pontllanfraith on 4 March.

He was also found guilty of causing death while driving without a licence and insurance at Cardiff Crown Court.

As he was led away, he looked at his family and said: "Can you believe that? That's absolutely disgusting".

Image caption Timothy Higgins denied swerving his car and said he was scared following an altercation

Higgins admitted there had been an altercation outside the store and he "might have shown a V sign" to Mr Gadd and his brother as a "brush off".

The defendant told the jury he had locked the doors of the Land Rover Freelander he was driving because he was "scared".

"Anything could have happened - he could have punched the window, he could have had something in his hands," he said.

The court heard Higgins had tried to reverse out of the parking space he was in but was blocked in by a car in which Mr Gadd was a passenger.

The prosecution said that this had caused Mr Higgins to become "annoyed".

The court heard Christopher Gadd got out of the car and followed Higgins.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Christopher Gadd died at the Sainsbury's car park in Pontllanfraith on 4 March

Giving evidence, his brother Paul Gadd, who had been driving the car, said he saw Higgins' car swerve into his brother, sending him "flying".

He said: "He was on the floor in a pile of blood. There was blood coming out of his nose and mouth."

The jury heard moments after the incident Higgins said: "My life is over, I've killed him, haven't I?"

Higgins was remanded in custody for sentencing later this week.