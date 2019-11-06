Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A service will be held on Wednesday morning as the field opens to the public

Wales' National Field of Remembrance is due to open at Cardiff Castle.

It is one of six sites created by the Royal British Legion every November as a tribute to those who have died serving in the UK's armed forces.

More than 120,000 tributes with poppies have been planted across the sites with about 5,000 in Cardiff. That number is expected to grow with the field open to the public until 25 November.

A service will be held at the castle on Wednesday involving dignitaries.

Each tribute is in the form of a religious or secular symbol carrying a poppy and a personal message to someone who has lost their life in the forces.

The other fields are at the National Memorial Arboretum, Westminster Abbey, Gateshead, Lydiard Park, near Swindon, and Belfast.