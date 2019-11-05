Wales

Fault detected at Cowbridge flood storage reservoir

  • 5 November 2019
Image caption The reservoir is part of a flood scheme on the River Thaw

A fault has been detected at a flood storage reservoir in the Vale of Glamorgan, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said.

As part of a regular inspection of flood defences on the River Thaw, Cowbridge, a "minor fault" was found.

NRW said it would be repaired over the next few days and added the "structural integrity of the reservoir" was sound.

In a statement they reassured residents they were "doing everything possible" to keep them safe from flooding.

"To carry out the repairs we will be drawing down water from the reservoir in a controlled manner which will result in the levels of the River Thaw visibly going up and down over the next few days," the statement added.

A flood alert is currently in place for the river and officers are continually monitoring the levels at the reservoir and downstream.

