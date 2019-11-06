Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Ministry of Defence spokesman said it was aware of proceedings

An unemployed defence contractor has denied breaching the Official Secrets Act by disclosing sensitive information about the UK's defence.

Simon Finch, 49, of Swansea, pleaded not guilty to one count of making a damaging disclosure during a hearing at the Old Bailey in London.

He was appearing via videolink from custody in Swansea.

Mr Finch was remanded in custody until a pre-trial hearing on 8 April 2020.

The charge states Mr Finch "having having been a crown servant or government contractor, without lawful authority made damaging disclosure of information relating to defence and which was in his possession by virtue of his position".

He also denied failing to comply with a disclosure notice in breach of the Regulation of Investigatory Power Act between 17 September and 2 October.

It is alleged he failed to facilitate access to three electronic devices.

A full trial will start on 21 April.