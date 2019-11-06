Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The advert offered a "full-time apprenticeship for a school leaver, preferably a boy"

A frame-maker's job advert seeking "preferably a boy" is being investigated by an equality watchdog.

Framing Wales advertised the role in a notice posted on its door in Canton, Cardiff, to attract a school leaver.

A passerby complained that the advert was sexist, prompting a probe by the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

When the firm was approached for a comment about the complaint, a worker said: "Seriously? I don't care. Get a life."

The advert also said that the successful candidate "must be able to stay off his phone for at least five minutes".

A commission spokesperson said it would be "considering this matter".

It is the regulator for breaches of the Equality Act and can take enforcement action.

"We would remind organisations that advertising job opportunities for a particular group can open them up to legal challenge," said the spokesperson.

"Advertisements cannot restrict job opportunities to those from a particular gender, age or local area, unless there is a justifiable reason such as a genuine occupational requirement.

"It is important that everyone has fair access to work and a working environment that allows them to reach their full potential."