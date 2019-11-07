Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption John Allen, 78, denies 20 charges relating to eight complainants dating from 1976 to 1992

A boy was sexually assaulted by a children's home owner after being taken into his office, a court heard.

The allegation was made against John Allen, who ran a number of Bryn Alyn community children's homes in and around Wrexham.

Mr Allen, 78, denies 20 charges relating to eight complainants dating from 1976 to 1992.

An interview with a complainant, now in his 50s, was heard by jurors at Mold Crown Court.

He said he recalled being involved in a fight, and two staff members dragged him to Mr Allen's office, where he was pinned on the floor.

'Shouted and swore'

He alleged that Mr Allen took over the restraint, the other two left, and he told how the defendant "had a go at me".

The next thing he remembered was his clothed being ripped off, the court heard. Mr Allen then sexually assaulted him, he said.

The court heard that once he was released, he shouted and swore at Mr Allen and then ran away.

He was taken back by police and a few days later he was told the defendant wanted to see him, jurors were told.

The complainant said he went to the kitchen, got a knife and threatened to stab anyone who came near him.

The trial continues.