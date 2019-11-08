Image copyright Huw Cook Image caption Nextbike said its fleet would be fully operational by the end of the month

Users of a bike-sharing scheme are becoming frustrated with problems using the service.

Customers of Nextbike in Cardiff said the app showed no bikes were available despite bicycles being in the stands.

Nextbike said it was having issues with the fleet and it was working "around the clock" to resolve the matter.

The firm's managing director added it hoped to have the scheme fully back up and running as normal by the end of November.

The bikes launched in the city in March 2018.

Huw Cook, 27, from Ely, Cardiff, said he used them to commute to and from work and would like to use them more, but feared the problems might put people off.

"People will give up trying to use them and go back to their cars, it's such a good idea, but something operationally isn't working," he said.

Krysia Solheim, Nextbike's managing director, apologised for the issues in Cardiff.

"The scheme is temporarily running with low active bike numbers due to a range of technical and mechanical issues with the fleet," she said.

"We've got a 10-strong emergency team of expert engineers and mechanics on the ground working around the clock to resolve the issues, with at least four more people joining us next week to get the fleet back to full strength as soon as possible.

"The teams will be working in shifts until the problems have been resolved."

She added the company would be giving Cardiff customers a £10 credit on their accounts.

The Vale of Glamorgan council recently announced it would be welcoming Nextbike to Penarth.