Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Council officials were nicknamed "scrooge" last year after replacing the traditional dinner with sandwiches

Children at schools in Powys will be offered a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings this year, councillors have promised.

It comes after Powys council faced criticism last year when the traditional menu was replaced with pizza and sandwiches to cut costs.

One parent accused officials of having "no Christmas spirit".

Parents were subsequently asked to contribute so the traditional dinner could go ahead.

The council usually pays the difference between the £2.30 cost of school dinners and the £3 Christmas dinner, and were asked by head teachers to do so again.

But it refused and suggested the alternative menu, which was scrapped after officials faced "scrooge" jibes.

Councillor Joy Jones confirmed this year's festive meal would be available, and priced the same as normal meals, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

"It's fantastic news that it's not going to cost any more than a normal school meal," she said.