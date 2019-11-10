Image caption Police were called to the scene at about 08:00 GMT on Saturday

The body of a man has been found near a canal, police said.

Gwent Police received a call from a member of the public at about 08:00 GMT on Saturday, reporting seeing a body near to Penybryn Close and Mill Heath, Bettws, Newport.

Officers said a 35-year-old man from Bettws was confirmed dead at the scene and his family had been informed.

The force said it was not treating the death as suspicious.