Image caption Wendy and Phil have won awards for their work transforming their street in Lansbury Park

"If we don't change the reputation for the kids, no one will."

In 2014, part of Lansbury Park estate in Caerphilly was classed as the most deprived in Wales.

Now some in the community are fighting back and trying to turn around the negative image attached to the estate once and for all.

We met the "eco-warriors" transforming the estate with flowers, and residents determined to banish loneliness through fun and teaching new skills.

'Soon everyone will talk about the good things'

Image caption Sophie Whittaker and Joanna Yates helped set up Bridging Together to try to end the stigma attached to the estate

When Sophie Whittaker moved to Lansbury she did not know anyone and had only heard bad things.

"I almost gave up the house. I nearly refused it because of what people said," the mother of two said.

She felt isolated, but after meeting a group of women at a coffee morning she is now leading a campaign to change the estate.

Sophie is a member of the Parenting Network - which filled the gap left when the Welsh Government scheme Communities First closed.

It puts on courses and trips, with the aim of giving parents skills to take over and run their own events, or go on to further education.

Image caption One of the women, Rachel, has started a craft group, where they made fairy lanterns for a parade

Successes have included a trip to the beach and the theatre, craft groups, a talent show, and the first carnival in years.

And now some of the women have started their own organisation, Bridging Together, to try to finally shake off the negative image attached to Lansbury.

Sophie is looking into starting drama and computer clubs, and an eco-community for the children to take care of the estate.

"I wasted four years of my life stuck in the house, when I could have been doing this," she said.

"It is a really good community now, but when these kids grow up it's going to be great and everyone is going to know it."

'We like to do our bit'

BBC People ask "Why did you move to Lansbury Park?" We couldn't believe there was a moated castle 10 minutes from the front door, we just fell in love with it.

In the front lawn of Wendy and Phil Bryett's home a green flag flies proudly, showing off their efforts to make their street a brighter place to live.The couple moved to Lansbury from the Midlands when they retired eight years ago.

When they moved in the patch of grass near their house was abandoned, and the pair set out on a mission to transform it into a little haven - and soon took over planting flowers all over Trevelyan Court.

As the word spread, people left donations for the pair outside their house.

The area is now lined with flowers and many of the gardens are lovingly tended by the residents in the area known as the "wrinkly court".

"Everyone is so laid back. There are a few niggles, but everyone likes to be part of this community," says Wendy.

Image caption Wendy took over the gardening of the area from the council and will be planting rhubarb around the estate

She spends her time fighting for better services, planting the beds, growing salad and putting up signs warning people not to drop litter.Phil, like a number of other residents, can be found on the allotment growing fruit and vegetables, which he gives away.

"We have been very fortunate in our lives. We do what we can, when we can," says Phil.

Image caption The community centre just outside the estate has a number of activities for people from across Caerphilly

At the Van Community Centre a queue of people are waiting to buy bags of food for £2 in a scheme set up by volunteers.

The women who hand out the bags, filled with products supermarkets have overstocked, also run a food bank, and say they are happy to give up their time if it means one less family going hungry.

This story is part of a special series from Lansbury Park. BBC News is exploring the challenges and the opportunities for those living and growing up on the estate.