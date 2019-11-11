Image caption Pupils from Marlborough School in Cardiff wore wartime uniforms and clothing as part of their Remembrance Day events

Tributes to Wales' war dead have been paid at services across the country marking Armistice Day.

A remembrance service was held at the National War Memorial cenotaph in Cardiff's Cathays Park.

Events were also staged in Aberystwyth, Swansea, Bangor and Wrexham, with a new plaque unveiled in Connah's Quay and Shotton dedicated to a further 23 World War One casualties.

Schoolchildren in Cardiff dressed in period clothing to mark the day.

Image caption Firefighters and service staff in Wrexham fell silent

Image caption A service was held at the cenotaph in Newtown, Powys

Image caption A large poppy overlooks the service in Wrexham's Queen's Square

Marlborough Road Primary School pupils were wearing military uniforms and fashions from World War Two to mark the culmination of a project about the period.

The school has been transformed back to 1939 to allow pupils to experience what it was like to live during the war years.

Following a remembrance service in the morning, where every pupil laid a homemade poppy, members of the community joined children for a tea dance.

In Deeside, Coleg Cambria held a service next to a remembrance wall specially built by construction students.

Meanwhile in Penarth, a woman whose partner's name could not be put on a cenotaph because he did not die in active service has raised money for a memorial to all military personnel in the Vale of Glamorgan who died while on duty.

Sian Woodland raised £17,500 for the memorial to Royal Marine commando Paul Woodford, who died on a training exercise with the Special Boat Service (SBS) in 2012.