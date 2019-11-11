Rain and snow warning for Wales on Thursday

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The weather warning is in place all day on Thursday

Large parts of Wales have been warned to expect prolonged rain, with snow likely on higher ground this week.

The Met Office yellow warning said up to 30mm (1in) of rain could fall on Thursday, with up to 60mm (2in) in higher places.

It warned "periods of rain and hill snow may bring some disruption".

Snowfall caused travel disruption across mid and north Wales on Saturday, with several roads closed and concerns about poor driving conditions.

Thursday's advice said flooding was likely to affect some roads and a "few homes", with disruption to public transport.

The warning covers 17 of Wales' 22 local authority areas, with coastal areas expected to escape the worst weather.