Image copyright Met Office

A spell of very strong winds and heavy rain is expected around the coast of north Wales, the Met Office has said.

Wind speeds of up to 65mph (104km/h) are likely, prompting a weather warning until 10:00 GMT on Tuesday.

"The strongest winds will be relatively short lived but will affect the area during Tuesday morning's busy travel period," said the Met Office.

A further warning for prolonged rain and hill snow has been forecast for Thursday.

The warning for wind covers Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Gwynedd.