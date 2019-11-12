Image copyright Exrhigosboy/geograph Image caption The application says it will conserve the coal-mining heritage of the site

Plans have been submitted to bring three zip wire courses to a former coal mining site.

Zip World wants to build the lines at the former Tower Colliery site near Hirwaun in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

The company estimates the development would provide eight full-time and 50 part-time jobs.

It said the plans would conserve the coal-mining heritage of Tower Colliery, Wales' last remaining deep pit until it closed 11 years ago.

The company already has three sites in Snowdonia, including what it says is the fastest zip line in the world and the longest in Europe, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.