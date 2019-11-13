Gwent Police officer will not face sexual assault charge
- 13 November 2019
A police officer who was suspended following sexual assault allegations will not face criminal proceedings, a force has said.
Gwent Police suspended the officer, based in Newport, after an accusation of sexual assault in Cardiff was made in August.
A spokesman said: "Inquiries have now concluded and the criminal investigation has closed."
However, he added an internal misconduct investigation was ongoing.