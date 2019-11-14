Image caption Carl Bradley and his son Charlie with some of the boots donated to the Boot Room

A football coach has collected more than 100 pairs of used football and rugby boots for families who struggle to buy news ones for their children.

Carl Bradley from Neath had the idea after hearing a parent at his son's club say she could not afford to buy her growing son bigger boots.

The Boot Room is being officially launched at Swansea City on Thursday.

"My aim is to help keep as many kids in sport as possible, whether that be rugby or football," said Mr Bradley.

There are drop off points for unwanted sports boots at several locations across south Wales, including at the YMCA in Neath and the Swans' club shop at the Liberty Stadium.

Mr Bradley said: "It's gone crazy. We have got well over 100 pairs of boots in under a month."

Image caption Ethan (right), seen here with his family, had a new pair of boots from the project

Mother-of-three Michelle Eaton's six-year-old son Ethan benefited from the project after her partner, David, had to stop working after suffering a seizure, putting the family under financial pressure.

"We never expected it to happen," said Ms Eaton, from Nantgaredig in Carmarthenshire.

"Normally, we wouldn't think twice about buying our boy Ethan a new pair of football boots, but when his last pair cost £55, it's not something we can feasibly do right now.

"Carl's scheme has been so fantastic and we will continue to donate our children's old boots to help others too."