Image copyright Google Image caption As part of the cuts, £2m will come from schools' budgets

Proposals for a 7% rise in council tax in Caerphilly are being considered.

An eight-week consultation will take place over Caerphilly County Borough Council's draft budget for 2020-21, which also includes cuts of £8.49m.

A total of £2m of the cuts will come from the education budget, the council said.

The council's interim leader Barbara Jones said the proposed council tax increase is among the lowest in Wales.

Ms Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it had not been an easy task putting the budget together and considerable uncertainty remained.

The consultation will begin on 18 November, although there could be changes when the local government settlement proposals are announced by the Welsh Government.

The council's interim chief executive Christina Harrhy said the authority had minimised cuts to front-line services as much as possible.

"Since 2008-09 we have had £150m taken out of our budget," she said.