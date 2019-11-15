Image caption The Manic Street Preachers, performing here at Cardiff Castle, have recorded with the studio

Rock stars could soon be recording hits in a new studio in mid Wales.

A planning application has been submitted to Powys council to change the use of a hardware store in the centre of Llandrindod Wells.

Twin Peaks could move to the area after previously being based in the Brecon Beacons, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The studio has recorded with artists such as the Manic Street Preachers, Babyshambles, Catatonia and Blancmange.

As well as a recording studio, the basement of the main building would be partly used to create a small community radio station.

The new development could create over 20 new jobs and seven training positions.

The former Bradley's Building on Middleton Street, which is also known as Llanfair House, is in the centre of Llandrindod Wells.

The applicants claim the conversion to a creative hub would "attract a new demographic" to the area.

Image copyright Des Blenkinsopp Image caption The new base was formerly a hardware store

Adam Fuest, the owner of Twin Peaks said: "After many years of neglect the intention is to re-invigorate this beautiful building with a collection of businesses that will enhance and stimulate the high street.

"The rejuvenated Bradley's Building will once again take its rightful place amongst the must-visit locations of Llandrindod Wells' extraordinary townscape."