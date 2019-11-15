Image caption The girl was born at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff

A "remarkable" little girl starved of oxygen and born severely disabled has been awarded £18m compensation.

Her mother suffered a ruptured uterus during the birth and the family's lawyers claimed her eventual caesarean delivery was negligently delayed.

The girl, now seven, needs 24-hour care for life, London's High Court heard.

Cwm Taf health board admitted liability for injuries sustained in her 2012 birth at Royal Glamorgan Hospital, Llantrisant.

A total settlement of £17.9m was agreed, which includes a £7.75m lump sum, and £92,000 annual payments, rising to £155,000 in 2031, to cover her care for life.

Representing the family of the girl, who cannot be named, William Featherby said she suffered from behavioural and learning difficulties and had almost no sense of danger.

He said she was at "high risk" when crossing the road and was slow to react to pain, once suffering serious burns when she touched a hot metal plate.

'No amount compensates'

She could ride a tricycle if her feet were strapped to the pedals, but needed a buggy or electric wheelchair over distances of more than 100 yards, he added.

For the health board, Richard Booth acknowledged "no amount of money" could ever fully compensate the girl for her birth injuries.

But he added: "On behalf of the board I would like to apologise wholeheartedly and unreservedly for the regrettable failings in care in this case.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the parents for the outstanding care that they have given their daughter.

"She is a remarkable girl who would not have made the progress she has without her parents' support."

Approving the settlement, Judge Sarah Richardson said she was "more than satisfied" it was in the girl's best interests.