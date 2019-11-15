Image copyright TfW Image caption Trains will not run between Clarbeston Road and Milford Haven for five weeks

A railway line through Pembrokeshire is closing for five weeks in the run-up to Christmas for maintenance work.

Network Rail said it would be working on the line between Milford Haven and Clarbeston Road from 06:00 to 18:00 GMT from Monday until 22 December.

The work includes cutting back trees and vegetation.

There will be a rail replacement bus service in operation and passengers have been warned to check their journeys in advance.

Network Rail described the works as "essential" and added it would "improve the safety for passengers, the public and our staff".

It thanked passengers for their patience.