Mancot house fire woman, 80, taken to hospital
- 16 November 2019
An 80-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following a house fire.
Two fire crews tackled the blaze at Prince William Gardens, in Mancot, Flintshire, on Friday evening.
The woman had suffered burns. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the fire by a monitoring system at the property.
The fire gutted the living room with smoke damage to other rooms, according to the Daily Post.