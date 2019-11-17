Mancot house fire: Woman, 80, dies after blaze
- 17 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 80-year-old woman has died following a house fire in Flintshire.
She was taken to hospital having suffered burns but had since died after the fire at Prince William Gardens, in Mancot, on Friday evening.
The blaze was tackled by two crews after North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was alerted by a monitoring system at the property.
The fire service said in a statement that the cause of the blaze was being investigated.