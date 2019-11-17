Image copyright Google Image caption The fire happened at a house at Prince William Gardens, Mancot

An 80-year-old woman has died following a house fire in Flintshire.

She was taken to hospital having suffered burns but had since died after the fire at Prince William Gardens, in Mancot, on Friday evening.

The blaze was tackled by two crews after North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was alerted by a monitoring system at the property.

The fire service said in a statement that the cause of the blaze was being investigated.