Aberystwyth crash: Woman, 18, dies in two-car collision
- 17 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 18-year-old woman has died after a two-car crash in Ceredigion.
The woman was a passenger in a black Vauxhall Astra, which collided with a silver Audi A6 on the A487 at Commins Coch in Aberystwyth.
Three other people were taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after the crash, which happened at about 22:00 GMT on Saturday.
Dyfed-Powys Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.
Police closed the road for several hours after the crash.
The A487 Aberystwyth to Bow St will be closed for the next few hours while emergency services deal with a serious collision.@CeredigionRPU pic.twitter.com/9y2oV1rSuw— NewtownRPUSGT (@NewtownRPUSGT) November 17, 2019
End of Twitter post by @NewtownRPUSGT