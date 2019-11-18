Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption Chantel Gibson said she had been granted Nicholas Churton's consent for payments initially

A woman who swindled a disabled man out of thousands was caught by police investigating his murder a year later.

Chantel Gibson, 25, of Ruabon, Wrexham, admitted four charges of fraud against Nicholas Churton, who was killed in a machete and hammer attack at his home by Jordan Davidson in 2017.

Mold Magistrates' Court heard Gibson moved money from his account, made fraudulent applications in his name and obtained overdrafts to gain £8,480.

She was given bail until next week.

Image caption Nicholas Churton was murdered at his home in Wrexham in 2017

The court heard Gibson had maintained the initial setting up of internet banking and payments to her were made with Mr Churton's consent.

Defending, Andrew Holliday said the swindles began after this had happened.

Gibson also admitted acquiring or possessing criminal property, namely money taken from Mr Churton's Nationwide account.

Prosecutor Robert Blakemore said the basis of her guilty pleas needed to be considered, and she was bailed to return to the court next week.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Jordan Davidson is serving a 30-year term after his sentence was extended in February 2018

Jordan Davidson was sentenced to life in prison for a minimum of 23 years after admitting killing Mr Churton on 27 March 2017.

Following a referral of the case to the Court of Appeal, his minimum-term sentence was increased to 30 years in February 2018.

Three police watchdog investigations following Mr Churton's murder have been held, with one still to report its findings.