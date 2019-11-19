Wales

Anglesey lorry fire: Large blaze closes A55 westbound

  • 19 November 2019
Lorry fire Image copyright NWP Roads Policing Unit
Image caption Firefighters spent a number of hours putting out the fire

A large lorry fire has closed a main road on Anglesey.

The blaze broke out on the vehicle at about 02:30 GMT Tuesday as it was travelling on the A55.

Firefighters from Holyhead and Rhosneigr tackled the fire, near Junction Five at Rhosneigr, with it out by 05:45.

The eastbound carriageway has now reopened but the westbound carriageway remains closed with diversions in place.

Image copyright NWP Roads Policing Unit
Image caption The road was closed completely for three hours before opening eastbound

