Image caption Sporting genes: Grand Slams and Olympic medals have been won by George North and Becky James

Wales' best-known sporting couple are expecting a baby, they have announced.

Rugby star George North and Olympic cyclist Becky James got married in June as the Ospreys winger prepared for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The 27-year-olds are now enjoying a "babymoon as well as a honeymoon" in The Maldives, double Rio silver medallist James said on Instagram.

She said "Baby North" was due next April.

The couple got engaged in December 2017, a few months after James announced her retirement from the sport.

She now runs a baking business, while North, who has won 91 caps for Wales, plays for the Swansea-based Ospreys rugby team.