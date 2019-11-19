Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Mark Bloomfield died two days after being found injured outside a pub in Swansea

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a charity worker.

Mark Bloomfield, 54, was found injured outside the Full Moon pub on High Street, Swansea in July. He died two days later.

Colin Payne, 61, from the city, denies murder but has admitted manslaughter. He also admitted perverting the course of justice by removing and destroying CCTV.

Swansea Crown Court remanded Mr Payne in custody to stand trial in December.

Mr Bloomfield's family previously said he was a special assistant to Mother Teresa in Calcutta and he was an essential contributor to her mission.

Mother Teresa, a Roman Catholic nun, worked with the poor in India and died in 1997.