Image caption Owen Money presents two programmes on BBC Radio Wales

The entertainer and BBC presenter Owen Money has withdrawn from pantomime after collapsing at home.

Money, 72, who hosts shows on BBC Radio Wales at weekends, was due to star in a production of Aladdin in Abertillery in the run-up to Christmas. He has been off-air since the incident.

In a statement on social media, Money said his heart was being monitored after the incident on 12 November.

Doctors said he would make a full recovery, the statement said.

Money presents the BBC Radio Wales shows Money for Nothing, on Saturdays, and Owen Money's Solid Gold Sunday.

Money said he planned to return to the airwaves on 30 November.

He also runs a production company which stages pantomimes at venues around south Wales. He was due to star as Wishee Washee in his own production of Aladdin at The Metropole in Abertillery.

Money said he was "so disappointed not to be on stage this panto season", but was not ruling out a return to the stage if his health improved.