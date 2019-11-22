Weather warning: 'Rain could cause flooding and disruption'
- 22 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Parts of south Wales could see flooding and disruption this weekend as forecasters warn of persistent rain.
The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for rain lasting from midday Friday until 18:00 GMT on Saturday.
The warning was issued on Friday morning and covers an area from Newport in the east to Swansea in the west and Merthyr Tydfil in the north.
Some homes and businesses are likely to flood, travel could be disrupted and power cuts are likely, it said.