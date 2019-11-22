Image copyright Met Office Image caption The weather warning is in place from midday Friday until 18:00 on Saturday

Parts of south Wales could see flooding and disruption this weekend as forecasters warn of persistent rain.

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for rain lasting from midday Friday until 18:00 GMT on Saturday.

The warning was issued on Friday morning and covers an area from Newport in the east to Swansea in the west and Merthyr Tydfil in the north.

Some homes and businesses are likely to flood, travel could be disrupted and power cuts are likely, it said.