Image copyright Family photo Image caption Samantha Brousas had suffered a common cold before her condition deteriorated

A woman died from sepsis after waiting almost three hours in an ambulance outside a hospital that was "under siege", an inquest has heard.

Samantha Brousas, 49, from Gresford, died on 23 February 2018, two days after being admitted to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Dr Glyn Roberts, of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said the A&E department at the time was full.

He told the Ruthin hearing the overcrowded department was "unsafe".

The health board senior manager said 46 additional beds had been opened throughout the hospital, while the trust's other two major hospitals with A&E departments were also under extreme pressure.

"There was no ability to move work out of Wrexham to one of the other hospitals in north Wales," he told the court.

Paramedics who brought Ms Brousas to hospital with suspected sepsis had told the inquest they were "shocked" that she was not admitted sooner.

Sepsis, also called septicaemia or blood poisoning, should be treated with antibiotics within an hour.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Brousas was taken by ambulance to Wrexham Maelor Hospital two days before she died

The inquest heard the hospital's "risk score" suggested emergency staff would be unable to perform even routine observations reliably.

Dr Roberts added: "It's a department under siege. It's difficult to think what else people working there could have done on that particular day."

Coroner Joanne Lees said an internal investigation by the health board described a "system in crisis".

Staff nurse Emma Jones, who saw Ms Brousas when she was admitted, told the coroner: "For a young 49-year-old lady she was very pale, grey. She was very short of breath [and] requiring oxygen."

Dilip Menon, an emergency consultant, said he had diagnosed septic shock and pneumonia.

The hearing continues.