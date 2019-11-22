Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Some 600 rock bolts will help safegaurd the Ffestiniog Tunnel

Rail passengers in north Wales face major disruption with a major line to be closed for more than three weeks.

The Conwy Valley Line between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog will be closed from 22 November to 15 December.

A bus replacement service, starting at 21:30 on Friday, will be operating during the upgrade work.

Network Rail said the work will help reduce unplanned closures and disruption on the "hugely important" line for tourism and local economy.

The work includes the installation of 600 rock bolts in the Ffestiniog Tunnel, the replacement of sleepers along the line and vegetation management.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption A 70m section of the tunnel requires essential work

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption A bus replacement service will run between Blaunau Ffestiniog and Llandudno Junction

Work will also continue to replace the platform at Dolgarrog station, Conwy, which has remained closed since it was damaged by flooding in August.

The line had only reopened shortly before when 7,500 tonnes of rock armour was installed to repair a six-mile stretch of track - damaged by flooding in March - in time for the National Eisteddfod.

Network Rail and Transport for Wales said there would be disruption for passengers.

However, councillor Philip Evans, chairman of the Conwy Valley Railway Partnership, said the latest closure was "essential" for the resilience of the line in future.

He added: "This is really good news for the long-term investment for passengers using the line."