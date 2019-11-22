Rugby player Meredydd Francis admits PC testicle grab
A former rugby player admitted grabbing a police officer's testicles and throwing him in a "dump tackle".
Meredydd Francis, 25, attacked traffic PC Richard Priamo, punching and kicking him until he lost consciousness.
Francis, of Southsea, Wrexham, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm at Mold Crown Court.
Appearing on video link from HMP Altcourse, Liverpool, Francis said he wanted to be sentenced as soon as possible.
However, Judge Niclas Parry said he wanted to give PC Priamo the chance to give his victim impact statement in person.
Francis, who captained Colwyn Bay-based side RGC 1404, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 5 December.