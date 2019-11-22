Image copyright Family photo Image caption Dr Joanne Rudling acted "dishonestly" over the death of 12-year-old Ryan Morse

A doctor who failed to visit a desperately ill boy and did not take notes about his case has been suspended from the profession.

Ryan, from Brynithel, Blaenau Gwent, died of undiagnosed Addison's disease in 2012 when he was 12 years old.

A tribunal hearing said misconduct meant GP Dr Joanne Rudling's fitness to practise had been impaired.

She was suspended from the medical register for nine months by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

The decision followed findings of "failings and dishonesty" by the family doctor in events surrounding Ryan's death.

He died the day after a three-minute call between Dr Rudling and Carol Morse, Ryan's mother, on Friday 7 December 2012.

Dr Rudling did not make a contemporaneous note of the call, in which Ms Morse said Ryan's genitalia had turned black.

The tribunal found this was "seriously below the required standard" and an adequate history would have "alerted Dr Rudling to how potentially serious" Ryan's condition was.

It added this also led to no conclusion being drawn regarding the colour of his genitalia.

Image caption Joanne Rudling, pictured in 2016, was cleared of manslaughter by gross negligence and perverting the course of justice

In a ruling on Friday, the tribunal panel said Dr Rudling had "dishonestly sought to avoid criticism of her treatment" of Ryan.

The panel said the decision to suspend the GP "would allow time for Dr Rudling to reflect, remediate and gain insight into her dishonesty".

Dr Rudling, along with Dr Lindsey Thomas, who also practised at the Abernant surgery in Abertillery, were cleared of manslaughter by gross negligence at a trial in 2016.

Dr Rudling was also cleared of perverting the course of justice.

An inquest in September 2017 concluded that Ryan's death was "due to natural causes where the opportunity to administer lifesaving treatment was missed" because the youngster was not referred to hospital.