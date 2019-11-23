A55 Bangor sheep rescue causes hold-up for motorists
- 23 November 2019
Motorists faced hold-ups after the A55 was closed when a sheep strayed on to dual carriageway in Gwynedd.
It happened near Junction 11 at Bangor, Gwynedd, on Saturday at about 0900 GMT.
Traffic Wales said the lone sheep proved "very evasive".
The sheep was eventually captured and put into the back of a highways vehicle, before the carriageway reopened about 40 minutes later.
Traffic has since returned to normal.
Our Traffic Officers with the sheep they rescued that was attempting to pull the wool over their eyes by making illegal ewe turns on the #A55. pic.twitter.com/YMQn367IMG— North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) November 23, 2019
