The incident happened at about 09:00 GMT on Saturday

Motorists faced hold-ups after the A55 was closed when a sheep strayed on to dual carriageway in Gwynedd.

It happened near Junction 11 at Bangor, Gwynedd, on Saturday at about 0900 GMT.

Traffic Wales said the lone sheep proved "very evasive".

The sheep was eventually captured and put into the back of a highways vehicle, before the carriageway reopened about 40 minutes later.

Traffic has since returned to normal.