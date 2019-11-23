Image copyright Google Image caption Shafiul Islam was found at a property on Tewkesbury Walk in the Shaftesbury area of Newport

Two more men have appeared in court charged with murder after a man died a week after being found with serious injuries.

Perrie Dunwell, 32, from Newport, and Euan Peters, 40, from Cardiff, appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Shafiul Islam was found injured at a house on Tewkesbury Walk, Newport, on 14 November.

The men were remanded to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

They are also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Conlan Dunnion, 22, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, appeared in court on Thursday accused of murder and was remanded in custody.

Two other men, aged 41 and 46, and a 37-year-old woman, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder before Mr Islam died, have been released while inquiries continue.

Gwent Police said the force is continuing to support the family of Mr Islam.