Image copyright Google Image caption A man sustained "serious, possibly life-changing injuries" in the incident in the early hours of Saturday

A man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car before the driver fled the scene.

North Wales Police said the incident happened near the livestock market on Chester Street in Mold, Flintshire, at about 03:30 GMT on Saturday.

The driver abandoned the black Renault Megane shortly after the incident, the force added.

The victim, a 44-year-old local man, has been transferred to hospital in Stoke.

DI Iolo Edwards from North Wales Police said: "This was a serious incident in which a man has sustained serious, possibly life-changing injuries...

"We are in contact with the victim's family."

He appealed for anyone who has information or witnessed the incident to come forward.