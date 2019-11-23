Mold hit-and-run: Man, 44, seriously injured
A man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car before the driver fled the scene.
North Wales Police said the incident happened near the livestock market on Chester Street in Mold, Flintshire, at about 03:30 GMT on Saturday.
The driver abandoned the black Renault Megane shortly after the incident, the force added.
The victim, a 44-year-old local man, has been transferred to hospital in Stoke.
DI Iolo Edwards from North Wales Police said: "This was a serious incident in which a man has sustained serious, possibly life-changing injuries...
"We are in contact with the victim's family."
He appealed for anyone who has information or witnessed the incident to come forward.