Cardiff City Road stabbing: Man taken to hospital
- 25 November 2019
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed on a major road in Cardiff.
The 27-year-old victim was taken to University Hospital of Wales after he was stabbed on City Road, in the Roath area of the city, on Sunday.
South Wales Police received a call reporting a stabbing at about 22:45 GMT.
The force said the man was in a stable condition in hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening.