Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption A helicopter and lifeboats are searching for the missing aircraft

A search is under way after a plane is believed to have crashed off the coast of Wales.

The coastguard helicopter and the RNLI are searching an area around Puffin Island, off the east coast of Anglesey near Penmon, for the light aircraft.

HM Coastguard said it received a call for assistance shortly before 12:50 GMT on Monday.

A spokesman added: "We are currently co-ordinating an incident near Puffin Island."

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the search was launched after a report that an aircraft had disappeared from radar contact.

It is not known how many people were on board.

A spokeswoman said lifeboats from Beaumaris, Moelfre and Llandudno, and North Wales Police were all taking part.

North Wales Police said: "We received a call at 12:59 reporting a possible crash involving a light aircraft in the Penmon area.

"Officers are currently assisting HM Coastguard and our enquiries are ongoing."

Image caption The search is focusing on an area around Puffin Island, off the east coast of Anglesey

The RNLI said two lifeboats launched from Anglesey to assist in the search for an aircraft last seen two miles north east of Penmon.

A spokesman added: "The volunteer crews are searching an area around Penmon and are joined by Coastguard teams from Penmon and Bangor and a Coastguard helicopter."