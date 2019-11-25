Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Joshua Powell was jailed for 18 months after admitting unlawful wounding and actual bodily harm

A man who hit a police officer over the head with a metal pole as she tried to break up a pub brawl, has been jailed.

Joshua Powell, 30, struck Sgt Victoria Thomson outside the Greyhound pub in Newport, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Sgt Thomson was unable to work for five days after the attack, which left her needing stitches and with headaches.

Powell, of Sebastopol, Pontypool, admitted causing unlawful wounding and actual bodily harm and was jailed for 18 months.

The court heard there had been an altercation between two groups of men at the pub in January, during which Powell picked up the pole, which was used to guide queues of people.

Image copyright Google Image caption Joshua Powell hit Sgt Victoria Thomson on the head as she tried to break up a pub brawl

He had aimed to hit another man, but it came down with force and hit Sgt Thomson on the head, leaving her with a wound about an inch-and-a-half long, the court heard.

The blow was softened because a "brave doorman" raised his arm to protect her as the pole came down, Tony Trigg, prosecuting, told the court.

Defending Powell, Rachel Adams said her client "wishes to apologise" to Sgt Thomson.