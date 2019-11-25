Image copyright Geograph/Jaggery Image caption The 20-year-old man became ill at Newtown Police Station, police said

The death of a man who fell ill while in police custody has prompted an investigation, police say.

The 20-year-old was at Newtown Police Station, Powys on Saturday and was taken to hospital where he died, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The force referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who will conduct an independent inquiry, with its "full cooperation".

"Our thoughts are with the family of the man at this sad time," it added.