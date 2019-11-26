Image caption Warrants were carried out at Danygraig Nursing Home in Newport earlier this month

Independent inspections have been carried out at eight care homes since police launched an investigation into modern slavery this month.

Gwent Police and the National Crime Agency (NCA) executed warrants at care homes in Newport and Brithdir on 7 November.

Four people were arrested and bailed.

Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) has confirmed it carried out eight inspections. It is not naming the homes at this stage.

A spokesman said: "Care Inspectorate Wales have recently carried out inspections of all the services in order to review the quality of care provided, and will be publishing the inspection reports in due course.

"CIW is working closely with local authority and health colleagues to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents at the services affected."

Image caption Police were also called to Ashville Residential Care Home in Brithdir

Gwent Police said its investigation was still focusing on Newport's Danygraig Nursing Home and Brithdir's Ashville Residential Care Home.