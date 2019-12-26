Image caption Artist Pete Fowler is famous for his striking Super Furry Animals album covers

Super Furry Animals cover artist Pete Fowler is penning a comic about a bin that turns out to be an "inter-dimensional portal".

The painter and sculptor has "roughed out the start" to the fantasy, based on a bin in Bethnal Green, London.

The 50-year-old said it would be "soundtracked" by Spanish superstar Julio Iglesias.

Cardiff-born Mr Fowler said he was creating the work with a friend he named only as Mark.

"I'm just planning it out at the moment, I'm doing it with a mate of mine," Mr Fowler, who now lives in London, said.

"The bin is something I pass every day that is an inter-dimensional portal that brings untold chaos, because we are living in an age of chaos."

He did not want to call the piece a commentary but accepted it "probably is, in a surreal kind of way".

"I don't know if we are going to put it online or if we are going to publish it in print," he said.

He was inspired after seeing some raw meat in a takeaway carton in a bush, but within a few days it had vanished.

Image caption Now he is working on a comic inspired by a Bethnal Green bin

The meat was most likely thrown into the bush by a passer by, but Pete had a alternative theory: "It had come out of the bin."

There is still some way to go before the comic sees the light of day.

"I'm just figuring it out and working out what it will look like," he said.

"There is lots more work to do."

It is not the first time Mr Fowler has tried his hand at writing a comic.

In 2006 he wrote a strip called "Sounds of Monsterism Island" for Vice magazine.